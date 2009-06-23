The Wadena Bantam hockey team had its season come to a close at the 2020 Bantam B West Regional Tournament in Little Falls on Feb. 28-March 1.

The West Region featured several strong teams, along with Wadena. Wadena ended up in fourth place in the tournament.

Wadena opened with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Blaine in its opening round match. The loss put the Wadena team in the loser’s bracket where they would have to work its way back for a spot at the Minnesota Bantam State Tournament.

Wadena responded with a 4-0 victory over Champlin Park, which advanced them into the consolation quarterfinals. Wadena followed with another close victory, edging out Alexandria by a 3-2 score in overtime.

Wadena squared off against a familiar foe in the consolation semifinal, but just ran out of gas against Moorhead Black. Moorhead Black skated away with an 8-1 victory. Osseo-Maple Grove Black defeated Moorhead Black 6-5 for the final spot at the Minnesota Bantam B State Tournament. Wayzata went undefeated and captured the Region West crown.

The tournament capped off a strong season for the Wadena Bantam Hockey Team and it holds a bright future for Wadena hockey as they continue to progress in their hockey careers.

Wadena Bantam members include Eric Benson, Wyatt Richter, Aden Krell, Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde, Nicholas Wright, Kaden Peterson, Jaeger Pettit, Evan Lunde, Jack Koranda, Aiden Sutherland, Levi Stevens and Gunner Olson. The team is coached by Cory Sarago, Kevin Stevens and Cory Pettit.



