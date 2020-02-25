The Wadena bantam hockey team is gearing up for the Region Tournament in Little Falls on Feb. 28-March 1 after securing a spot in the District 15 Tournament on Feb. 14-16.

Wadena entered as the No. 3 seed for the District 15 Tournament, but that didn’t slow them down.

Wadena earned a narrow 4-3 victory over Moorhead Orange in the first round of the tournament which was played in Morris, Minn.

It’s second round contest featured a game with against another Moorhead team, but the result was still the same, another 4-3 win for Wadena. After it’s win over Moorhead Black, Wadena squared off with the No. 1 seed for the tournament, Alexandria.

With spots already secured for the regional tournament, Wadena defeated Alexandria in overtime, earning a 5-4 victory over Alexandria.

Team members for the Wadena bantams include Eric Benson, Wyatt Richter, Aden Krell, Aaron Sutherland, MJ Lunde, Nicholas Wright, Kaden Peterson, Jaeger Pettit, Evan Lunde, Jack Koranda, Aiden Sutherland, Levi Stevens and Gunner Olson.

Wadena opens the tournament against Blaine at 4 p.m. at the Exchange Arena in Little Falls on Feb. 28. Other teams in the tournament include Champlin Park, Wayzata, Osseo-Maple Grove, Moorhead Black, Alexandria and Elk River.



