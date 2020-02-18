The Wadena-DC Squirt hockey team finished its season with the Fargo Squirt B International Tournament on Feb. 14-16 at various rinks throughout Fargo, N.D.

Wadena-Deer Creek finished in 48th place out of 80 teams in the tournament which featured teams from North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Texas, Arizona and Canada.

Team members consisted of Owen Weiher, Aurora Jabas, Hudson Hathaway, Logan Lamphere, Garrett Haglund, Addison Fink, Grady Schmid, Emily DeYounge, Brayden Lenk, Brayden Martinson, Brooklyn Jesuit, Austin Lucht, Drake Holmberg, Jack Bucholz, Andrew Keddy and Delanie Nelson. They are coached by Jeremy Zaic and Jamie Hathaway.

The Wadena-Deer Creek Hockey Association will be hosting the annual Mite Jamboree at the Wadena Hockey Arena on Feb. 22. Wadena will have two teams in the event with games at 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.



