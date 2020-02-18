When Lleyten Pettit first laced up a pair of skates, he was 2 years old and determined to keep up with his six older brothers and a sister who also skated and played hockey.

Flash-forward 16 years. Lleyten is a senior center on the Wadena-Deer Creek boys' hockey team and he's having a season to remember.

On Feb 8, the WDC boys' hockey traveled to Red Lake Falls for their last game of the regular season. Pettit was sitting at 98 points -- two points away from having his name added to the elite 100-Point Club.

Pettit recalled WDC started the game strong and confident. "We had speed, energy ... we started out playing well," he said.

"I got the first goal of the game [no. 99]. It was a puck out of the corner and I just scored. After that, everything clicked. We were all playing really well," he said.

Pettit scored his second goal of the game [no. 100] in the opening seconds of the third period with an unassisted goal.

Pettit described it as a "scrappy goal."

"It was a puck in the corner pushed out behind the net and I grabbed it and it was right on the goalie's skate and the post. I was on both knees in front of the net, just pushing the puck. I just remember shoving as hard as I could and it popped through and I saw the ref put his hands up for a goal. I was on my back and put my hands up and everyone came up and grabbed me. It was a really cool play."

Skating back to his bench, Pettit was overwhelmed with high five's and slaps on the back.

WDC Head Boys Hockey Coach Scott Woods described Pettit as a great leader, especially through his actions.

"He works hard in practice and games. He even goes 100 percent in JV games -- and he is only playing those games so we have enough players to have JV games. That effort has driven him to the 100 Point Club."

While Pettit is over-the-moon happy that he's reached the 100-point milestone, someone else was just as happy and relieved.

"I found out after the game on Saturday that my mom was freaking out during the game because she was worried I wouldn't make it to 100," said Pettit of his mom, Mary, who was recently honored by the team for her 30 years of being a "Hockey Mom."

Lleyten joins his brothers Jascha and Bridger on the 100-Point Club.



