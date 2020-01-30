The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team was hoping the third time would be the charm when facing the Morris Area/Benson Area Storm in the Section 6A Play-in round on Feb. 15 in Benson.

The Storm upended the Wolverines twice during the regular season on their way to becoming the No. 7 seed in the section and one of their better seasons in recent history. The Storm continued their strong play, holding off the upset-minded Wolverines 4-2.

Lleyten Pettit, who recently joined the 100 point club, scored a pair of power play goals for the Wolverines. However, it was a pair of goals by Brady DeHaan

Both goalies were strong in the first period, keeping the game scoreless. Wadena-DC goalie Josh Dyhkoff kicked aside 13 shots in the first period, while Chase Engebretson stopped all seven shots.

The Storm struck first with a goal in the second period by Matthew Tolifson. DeHaan helped on the goal, giving the Storm the early 1-0 lead.

The Wolverines came back on the power play. Pettit tallied his first of two goals to tie the game at one. Wyatt Murray and Daunte Leiran helped on the goal.

However, a pair of second period goals helped the Storm to a 3-1 lead. Zach Bruns scored an unassisted goal, which was followed by one from DeHaan just two minutes and 22 seconds later.

Pettit cut into the Storm lead in the third period. It was with the extra attacker when Pettit beat Engebretson for the second time. John Oberg and Wyatt Murray assisted on the goal.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they couldn’t complete the comeback and tie the game. The Storm sealed the game with a tally just three minutes and 22 seconds later in the period, making it 4-2 when DeHaan tallied his second of the game.

Josh Dykhoff finished with 26 saves on 30 shots in the loss for the Wolverines. Engebretson stopped 26 of 28 shots in the win.

The Wolverines finish the season with a record of 8-17-1 but return a solid corp of players for next season. They graduate four seniors from this year’s squad, including Pettit, who was the team’s leading scorer in 2019-20.

The Morris Area/Benson Area Storm improved their season mark to 20-5-0 and will now take on Alexandria in the quarterfinals of the Section 6A Tournament. In the other Section 6A play-in game, Prairie Centre provided an upset when they defeated Breckenridge/Wahpeton 3-2.









WDC 0 1 1--2

MABA 0 3 1--4

Scoring

First Period

None

Second Period

MABA-Matthew Tolifson, ES, (Brady DeHaan)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, PP, (Wyatt Murray, Daunte Leiran)

MABA-Zach Bruns, ES, (Unassisted)

MABA-Brady DeHaan, ES, (Unassisted)

Third Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, PP, (John Oberg, Wyatt Murray)

MABA-Brady DeHaan, ES, (Zach Bruns, Tyler Buss)



