HIBBING, Minn. -- A world-class facility when it opened in 1935, the Hibbing Memorial Arena was the first hockey arena in Minnesota's Iron Range to use refrigeration for artificial ice.

With a capacity of 3,400, the arena replaced the previous facility, which was destroyed by fire in 1933.

Before rebuilding, civic leaders sought community feedback to determine what recreation and civic amenities would go into the new arena, which was fireproof and re-dedicated to World War I veterans.

The facility features ice for curling, a history museum and theater, where Bob Dylan played.

The hockey arena serves as home ice for the Hibbing Bluejackets boys' hockey team and hosted the Chicago Blackhawks for training camps on six occasions in the 1930s and 1940s.

In Season 2, Episode 3 of The Rink Live Presents, watch "Historic Hockey Arenas -- Hibbing Memorial Arena" below for a closer look at the iconic Iron Range rink.

