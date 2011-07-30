Lleyten Pettit scored twice and Connor Davis’ third period goal helped the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines capture 4-3 victory over Red Lake Falls in the 2019-20 regular season finale on Feb. 8.

It was a strong bounceback win for the Wolverines, who were coming off an 8-1 defeat to Fergus Falls the previous evening.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a record of 8-16-1 overall, but were able to get a measure of revenge from an earlier 4-1 defeat to Red Lake Falls.

Pettit started the scoring with a first period tally and the lone goal of the period. John Oberg assisted on the goal.

It remained that way until the Wolverines struck on the power play in the second period. Wyatt Murray found the back of the net with Kade Woods and Daunte Leiran picking up the helpers.

The Eagles cut into the lead with a second period tally in the closing minutes. Fred Landman IV found the back of the net with Marcus Paradis helping on the goal.

Pettit scored his second goal of the game in the opening seconds of the third period, giving the Wolverines a 3-1 edge with an unassisted goal.

However, the Eagles and their firepower came right back led by Zak Kennett.

He tallied a goal and an assist as the Eagles evened the score at three Zak Kennett scored the first goal with Logan Klipping and John LaCoursiere assisting. Zak Kennett helped on the second goal which was scored by Ty Kennett. Evan Girdler assisted as well.

However, Connor Davis gave the lead back to the Wolverines at the 11:43 mark of the third period. He took a feed from Austyn Oothoudt and Cole Woods to give the Wolverines a lead they would not relinquish.

Josh Dykhoff stopped 30 of 33 shots in the win, while Andrew Johnson finished with 19 saves on 23 shots in the loss.

The Wolverines set their sights on the Section 6A playoffs. They are expected to be in a play-in game which will take place on Feb. 16 at the home site of the higher seed.

WDC 1 1 2--4

RLF 0 1 2--3

First Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (John Oberg)

Second period

WDC-Wyatt Murray, PP, (Kade Woods, Daunte Leiran)

RLF-Fred Landman IV, ES, (Marcus Paradis)

Third Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Unassisted)

RLF-Zak Kennett, ES, (Logan Klipping, John LaCoursiere)

RLF-Ty Kennett, ES, (Evan Girdler, Zak Kennett)

WDC-Connor Davis, ES, (Austin Oothoudt, Cole Woods)

Fergus Falls 8, Wadena-DC 1

The Wolverines struggled to get on track against the Fergus Falls Otters when they suffered an 8-1 defeat on Feb. 7.

The Otters broke the game open with four goals in the third period as they cruised to the 8-1 victory.

Isaac Young and Cole Zierden scored two goals each while Logan Schake, Michael DeBrito, Cole Wentworth and Carter Thielke added a goal each.

John Oberg had the lone goal for the Wolverines with Lleyten Pettit and Chase Domier assisting on it.

Ben Swanson finished with 22 saves on 23 shots for the Otters, while Dykhoff stopped 37 of the 45 shots he faced.

WDC 0 1 0--1

FF 2 2 4--8

First Period

FF-Cole Zierden, PP, (Kaden Peterson, Michael DeBrito)

FF-Carter Thielke, PP, (Logen Schake, Isaac Johnson)

Second Period

FF-Isaac Young, ES, (Michael DeBrito, Ian Richards)

WDC-John Oberg, ES, (Chase Domier, Lleyten Pettit)

FF-Cole Zierden, ES, (Michael DeBrito)

Third Period

FF-Cole Wentworth, ES, (Coltain Partain)

FF-Logan Schake, ES, (Carter Thielke, Kaden Peterson)

FF-Michael DeBrito, ES, (Unassisted)

FF-Isaac Young, SH, (Unassisted)

Ben Swanson 22/23

Josh Dykhoff 37/45



