The Morris Area/Benson Area Storm used a pair of first period goals and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to complete the season sweep on Feb. 4 in Wadena.

The Storm defeated the Wolverines 6-0 earlier in the season. The Storm outscored the Wolverines 11-1 in their two meetings during the season.

Chase Engebretson stopped 17 of 18 shots to secure the win for the Storm, who picked up their 17th win of the season.

Ryan Tolifson started the scoring in the first period with Brady DeHaan helping. Brody Loge scored the eventual game-winning goal late in the period with Reece Kuseske earning an assist on the goal.

The Storm added to the lead in the second period with a goal by Will Breuer which made it 3-0. The Wolverines broke through with a goal by Austyn Oothoudt, which made it 3-1 in the second period. Cole Woods assisted on the goal for the Wolverines. However, they were unable to close the gap after the Oothoudt goal.

Zach Bruns added to his team-leading total in goals when he scored his 33rd of the season in the third period. Jack Riley assisted on the tally. Sam Thompson closed out the scoring with a third period tally for the Storm when they skated away with a 5-1 win.

Josh Dykhoff stopped 28 of 33 shots for the Wolverines in the home loss. The Wadena-Deer Creek concludes the season with a pair of road games on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. The Wolverines travel to Fergus Fall on Feb. 7 for a 7:15 p.m. start and finish the season with Red Lake Falls at the Cardin-Hunt Arena on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.





MABA 2 1 2--5

WDC 0 1 0--1

First Period

MABA-Ryan Tolifson, ES, (Brady DeHaan)

MABA-Brody Loge, ES, (Reece Kuseske)

Second Period

MABA-Will Breuer, ES, (Brady Loge, Reece Kuseske)

WDC-Austyn Oothoudt, ES, (Cole Woods)

Third Period

MABA-Zach Bruns, ES, (Jack Riley)

MABA-Sam Thompson, ES, (Unassisted)



