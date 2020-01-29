The Detroit Lakes Lakers were no strangers to overtime, however, their winning streak in overtime came to a close when the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines avenged an earlier defeat with a 3-2 victory in Wadena on Jan. 30.

Austyn Oothoudt snapped the Lakers two-game overtime winning streak when he scored with 9.1 seconds to go in overtime.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Scott Woods said the kids played outstanding in a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page.

“They followed the game plan and stayed disciplined even when the game got intense,” Woods said. “We are very proud of the effort and have been telling the guys all year, we are so close in several games that more have to go our way soon.”

The victory avenged an earlier season defeat in which the Lakers cruised to a 5-0 victory, but the Wolverines stymied the Lakers in the second meeting of the season. The victory also snapped the Lakers’ six-game winning streak.

Alex Bren started the scoring for the Lakers with a first period goal. Drew Schwan and Jordan Fields assisted on the goal.

However, the Wolverines came back with a goal in the second period, snapping a four-period shutout streak against the Lakers. John Oberg found the net with Chase Domier assisting.

The Wolverines grabbed their first lead on the Lakers when Domier beat Blake Itzen to make it 2-1. Lleyten Pettit assisted on the goal.

Beau Boehne forced overtime with a late third period goal with Levi Gross and Jake Green assisting on the goal for the Lakers.

However, the final shot on goal ended up in the back of the net with 9.1 to go when Oothoudt tallied his third goal of the season.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Josh Dykhoff turned away 24 of 26 shots for the win, while Itzen finished with 17 saves on 20 shots.

The Lakers drop to 11-9-2 overall, while Wadena-Deer Creek improve to 7-14-1. The Wolverines will have the chance to avenge another early season loss when they take on Morris/Benson Area on Feb. 4. Morris/Benson Area defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 6-0 in their previous meeting in December.

DL 1 0 1 0--2

WDC 0 1 1 1--3

Scoring

First Period

DL- Alex Bren, ES, (Drew Schwan, Jordan Fields)

Second Period

WDC-John Oberg, ES, (Chase Domier)

Third Period

WDC-Chase Domier, ES, (Lleyten Pettit)

DL-Beau Boehne, ES, (Levi Gross, Jake Green)

Overtime

WDC-Austyn Oothoudt, ES, (Lleyten Pettit)





St. Cloud Cathedral 11, Wadena-DC 2

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders continued their dominance of Section 6A with an 11-2 victory over the Wolverines on Jan. 28 in St. Cloud.

Mack Motzko recorded the hat-trick, while Jacob Hirschfeld, Cullen Hiltner and Blake Perbix each scored two goals for the Crusaders in the win. Bradyn Balfanz and Nate Warner found the net as well for the Crusaders.

The Wolverines broke through for a pair of goals in the second period with goals by Austyn Oothoudt and Kade Woods. Cole Woods picked up an assist on the Oothoudt goal, while Lleyten Pettit and John Oberg assisted on the goal by Kade Woods.

Matthew Vazquez stopped 10 of 12 shots in the win, while Josh Dykhoff stopped 33 of 44 shots for Wadena-Deer Creek.





WDC 0 2 0--2

SCC 3 5 3--11

Scoring

First Period

SCC-Mack Motzko, ES, (Nate Warner, Blake Perbix)

SCC-Blake Perbix, PP, (Nate Werner, Mack Motzko)

SCC-Blake Perbix, ES, (Nate Warner, Reid Bogenholm)

Second Period

SCC-Cullen Hiltner, PP, (Nolan Widman, Marcus Hjort)

WDC-Austyn Oothoudt, ES, (Cole Woods)

SCC-Nate Warner, SH, (Unassisted)

WDC-Kade Woods, ES, (Lleyten Pettit, John Oberg)

SCC-Jacob Hirschfield, ES, (Bradyn Balfanz, Marcus Hjort)

SCC-Mack Motzko, ES, (Unassisted)

SCC-Mack Motzko, ES, (Blake Perbix)

Third Period

SCC-Cullen Hiltner, ES, (Ethan Cumming, Nolan Widman)

SCC-Bradyn Balfanz, ES, (Marcus Hjort, Will Medvec)

SCC-Jacob Hirschfeld, ES, (Unassisted)

Matthew Vazquez 10/12

Josh Dykhoff 33/44



