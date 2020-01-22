Both teams came alive in the third period, but it was a pair of goals from Hunter Nybakken which secured the win for the Lightning.

Shane Donavan gave the Lightning the second period lead before both teams scored three third period goals in the offensive-minded tilt. The teams combined for 84 shots on goal, keeping both goalies busy throughout the night.

The Wolverines evened the score in the third period with a goal by Lleyten Pettit with Cole Woods helping. However, the Lightning quickly responded, scoring 19 seconds later. Carter Holtzleicer gave the lead back to the Lightning with Jakob Ince assisting.

However, a pair of goals by Connor Davis and Pettit gave the Wolverines the lead at the midway point of the third period. Dalton Moyer and Woods assisted on the Davis goal, while Leiran picked up the lone assist on the goal by Pettit.

Yet, it was the Lightning who would get the last laugh. They scored at the 13:54 mark and picked up the win in the closing seconds with a goal with 19 seconds to go in the game. Both of them coming off of the stick of Nybakken.

Josh Dykhoff kicked aside 45 of 49 Northern Lakes’ shots, while Jeremiah Smythe stopped 32 of 35 shots in the win.

The Lightning improved to 11-7-1 and hold a 1-0-1 mark against the Wolverines. Wadena-DC dropped to 6-13-1 overall. The Wolverines return to action with a road trip to St. Cloud to take on the defending Class A champion, St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, on Jan. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

WDC 0 0 3--3

NL 0 1 3--4

Scoring

First Period

None

Second Period

NL-Shane Donovan, ES, (Unassisted)

Third Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Cole Woods)

NL-Carter Holtzleicer, ES, (Jakob Ince)

WDC-Connor Davis, ES, (Dalton Moyer, Cole Woods)

WDC- Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Daunte Leiran)

NL-Hunter Nybakken, ES, (Caiden Kjelstrom)

NL-Hunter Nybakken, ES, (Caiden Kjelstrom)



