Dalton Moyer recorded his first career varsity goals and Wadena-Deer Creek tallied three times in the first period as the Wolverines rolled to a 7-2 victory over the Bagley/Fosston Flyers on Jan. 23 at the Wadena Ice Arena.

The Wolverines peppered Flyer goalie Brycen Olseon with 39 shots and he did his best to keep his team close for the most part. However, the Flyers proved to be no match for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines outshot the Flyers 17-1 in the first period and continued the onslaught in the second, by outshooting the visitors 12-3 in the second period.

John Oberg, Connor Davis and Moyer each scored twice in the win, while Aidan Allred added another.

Oberg started the scoring in the first period with Lleyten Pettit and Chase Domier assisting on the game’s first goal. Davis followed with his first of two tallies with Austyn Oothoudt and Daunte Leiran earning the assists.

The Wolverines added to the lead when Allred found the net late in the third period. Moyer had the lone assist on the goal.

Oberg and Davis tallied goals in the second period to help extend the Wadena-DC lead to 5-0. Brady Domier and Leiran assisted on the Oberg goal, while Oothoudt and Cole Woods set up the goal by Davis.

Bagley/Fosston got on the board with a goal by Alex Rolsfson in the second period. It was his first of two tallies for the Flyers in the loss.

The Flyers cut into the lead with a goal early in the third when Rolsfson found the back of the net. Jacy Benson and Isaac Schermerhorn assisted on the goal.

With the net empty, Moyer buried his first career goal from just near the blue line to ice the game at 6-2. He decided to do one better when he gained control of a loose puck and skated in and went top shelf on Brycen Olson for his second career goal to make it 7-2 in the closing seconds.

Josh Dykhoff earned the win with 11 saves on 13 shots for the win.

The win improved the Wolverines to 6-12-1 overall. Bagley/Fosston dropped to 4-10-0 on the season. The Wolverines are back in action on Jan. 24 with a Mid-State Conference battle against the Northern Lakes Lightning at 7 p.m. at the Breezy Point Hockey Arena.





BF 0 1 1--2

WDC 3 2 2--7

Scoring

First Period

WDC-John Oberg, ES, (Lleyten Pettit, Chase Domier)

WDC-Connor Davis, ES, (Austyn Oothoudt, Daunte Leiran)

WDC-Aidan Allred, ES, (Dalton Moyer)

Second Period

WDC-John Oberg, ES, (Brady Domier, Daunte Leiran)

WDC-Connor Davis, ES, (Austyn Oothoudt, Cole Woods)

BF-Alex Rolsfson, ES, (Unassisted)

Third Period

BF-Alex Rolsfson, ES, (Jacy Benson, Isaac Schermerhorn)

WDC-Dalton Moyer, ES, (Unassisted) (Empty Net)

WDC-Dalton Moyer, ES, (Lleyten Pettit)



