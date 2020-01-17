The Wadena Bantam hockey team took to the road for the annual Colder by the Lake Tournament in Superior on Jan. 17-19 and came home with some hardware.

Wadena earned three dominating victories on its way to the Colder by the Lake Tournament championship on Jan. 19.

Wadena wasted little time as they piled up the goals in an 11-3 victory over Thief River Falls in the opening round. The victory put Wadena in the semifinals with a contest against Willmar, who defeated Buffalo in the opening around.

Wadena continued its strong scoring and great defense with a 5-2 victory over Willmar. The win gave Wadena a shot at St. Louis Park, who advanced with a 5-2 win over Andover and an 8-4 victory over Superior.

Like the previous two contests, Wadena put the clamps down on its opponent and lit the red lamp. Wadena cruised to the title with a 6-1 victory over St. Louis Park, earning the championship. Wadena outscored the opposition 22-6 on its way to the title.

The team consists of Eric Benson, Wyatt Richter, Aden Krell, Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde, Nicholas Wright, Kaden Peterson, Jaeger Pettit, Evan Lunde, Jack Koranda, Aiden Sutherland, Levi Stevens and Gunner Olson. They are coached by Cory Sarago, Kevin Stevens and Cory Pettit.