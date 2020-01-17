A three-goal second period proved to be too much to overcome for the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team on Jan. 16 at the Wadena Ice Arena.

The Prairie Centre North Stars were able to sweep the season series against the Wolverines with a 4-2 victory.

The Wolverines controlled play for much of the night, holding a 37-24 shot advantage but the North Stars were able to capitalize on their chances in picking up the road win.

Prairie Centre’s Isaiah DeFoe was the difference maker in the nets for the visitors. He stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced to pick up the win. He was extremely busy in the first and third periods when the Wolverines put up 30 of their 37 shots on goal. He kicked aside 14 shots in both of those periods.

Prairie Centre broke the game open with three goals in the second. Brady Swanson started the scoring with Jacob Zollman and Gabe Polipnick assisted on the goal.

A pair of power play goals extended the North Stars’ lead in the second period. Brady Cline scored the first of two power play goals with Ian Gould and Eli Fletcher assisted on the goal. Dominic Ritter extended the lead to 3-0 with the second power play goal. Preston Sorenson and Polipnick assisted.

The Wolverines put themselves on the board with an even strength goal from Chase Domier. Lleyten Pettit and Dalton Moyer assisted on the goal.

However, the North Stars gained a key insurance goal in the third period with an unassisted tally from Jacob Zollman, which extended the lead back to three.

The Wolverines cut into the lead late with a power play goal from Lleyten Pettit, which made it 4-2. Austyn Oothoudt and Daunte Leiran assisted on the goal.

However, DeFoe kept the Wolverines off the board the remainder of the way as the North Stars picked up the victory.

Josh Dykhoff finished with 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines are now 5-12-1 overall on the season, while Prairie Centre improved to 5-10-1 overall.

The Wolverines are back in action on Jan. 23 when the Wolverines takes on Bagley/Fosston at the Wadena Ice Arena.





PC 0 3 1--4

WDC 0 0 2--2

Scoring

Second Period

PC- Brady Swanson, ES, (Jacob Zollman, Gabe Polipnick)

PC- Brady Cline, PP, (Ian Gould, Eli Fletcher)

PC- Dominic Ritter, PP, (Preston Sorenson, Gabe Polipnick)

Third Period

WDC- Chase Domier, ES, (Lleyten Pettit, Dalton Moyer)

PC- Jacob Zollman, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC- Lleyten Pettit, PP, (Austyn Oothoudt, Daunte Leiran)



