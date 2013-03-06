Third time's the charm for the Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades when they skated to a 4-2 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on Jan. 14 at the Stern Arena in Wahpeton, N.D.

The Wolverines defeated their Section 6A rivals the previous two meetings between the squads, but the Blades were able to defend their home ice and pick up the two-goal win.

The victory improved the Blades mark to 11-5-0 on the season, while dropping the Wolverines to 5-11-1.

The Blades scored a pair of goals in each of the first and the second period as they built up its lead and held on in the third period when Wadena-DC outshot the Blades 13-6.

Carson Hought started the scoring with an even strength goal. Isaac Wohlers helped on the tally. Wohlers got into the goal-scoring act when he found the back of the net three minutes and nine seconds later. Hought and Avery Rugland assisted on the goal.

The Wolverines cut into the lead with a goal by Chase Domier. Connor Davis assisted on the goal which made it 2-1 late in the first period.

The momentum was short-lived when Bjorn Birkelo tallied just two minutes and 25 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1. Wohlers and James Finkral assisted on the goal.

The Wolverines cut into the lead with a power play tally in the second period. Connor Davis found the twine with Lleyten Pettit and Kade Woods assisting on the goal.

However, Wohlers put the finishing touches on the Wolverines in the second period with his second tally of the night. His unassisted goal made it 4-2 and prevented a Wadena-DC comeback.

The Wolverines were able to capitalize on one of their seven power play opportunities and kept the Blades off the board on their five chances with the man advantage.

Justin Dykhoff took the loss in the net. He stopped 18 of the 22 shots he faced. Jared Aamold finished with 27 saves on 29 shots to pick up the win for the Blades.

The Wolverines return home for a Mid-State Conference clash with the Prairie Centre North Stars on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. The North Stars defeated Wadena-DC 3-2 in their previous meeting in Long Prairie. The North Stars received a pair of goals from Eli Fletcher, including the eventual game-winning goal. Kade Woods scored twice for the Wolverines. Dykhoff stopped 32 of 35 shots, while Isaiah DeFoe kicked aside 23 of 25. All five goals were scored in the third period after a pair of scoreless periods.

WDC 1 1 0--2

B/W 2 2 0--4

Scoring

First Period

B/W-Carson Hought, ES, (Isaac Wohlers)

B/W-Isaac Wohlers, ES, (Carson Hought, Avery Rugland)

WDC-Chase Domier, ES, (Connor Davis)

Second Period

B/W-Bjorn Birkelo, ES, (Isaac Wohlers, James Finkral)

WDC-Connor Davis, PP, (Lleyten Pettit, Kade Woods)

B/W-Isaac Wohlers, ES, (Unassisted)



