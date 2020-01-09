Brady Domier tallied in the third period and Josh Dykhoff stood tall as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines earned a 3-2 victory over Kittson Central at the Wadena Ice Arena on Jan. 10.

Kade Woods, Chase Domier and Brady Domier recorded goals for the Wolverines as they stopped the Bearcats five-game winning streak.

The Bearcats came into Wadena with a 10-1 record overall and closed out the weekend with a pair of losses. They were defeated by Wadena-DC 3-2 and St. Paul Johnson 5-3. It was a key win for the Wolverines. It becomes the third win for Wadena-DC against a team with a winning record. Their other two wins against teams above .500 were against Breckenridge/Wahpeton.

Josh Dykhoff was busy between the pipes for the Wolverines. The sophomore backstop finished with 38 saves on 40 shots. He was strong in the third period when the Bearcats peppered him with 14 shots, but he kicked aside all 14 to preserve the lead.

Kade Woods started the scoring in the first period with an even strength goal. Austyn Oothoudt assisted.

However, Kittson Central answered with a power play goal by Hayden Hennen. He was assisted by Tyler Hennen and Hayden Olsonawski.

A second period power play tally gave the Bearcats its first and only lead of the night. Luke Mission found the net with Hayden Hennen and Olsonawski assisting.

Chase Domier tallied late in the second period, giving the Wolverines some momentum into the break. Cole Woods assisted on the goal.

Brady Domier broke the tie in the third period for the Wolverines. He slipped one past Wyatt Olsonawski to make it 3-2. Wyatt Murray assisted on the goal.

Olsonawski finished with 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss for the Bearcats.

The Wolverines improved to 5-10-1 overall on the season. The Wolverines face off with Breckenridge/Wahpeton for the third time on Jan. 14. The Wolverines defeated the Blades 4-1 on Nov. 26 and the other victory came on Dec. 28 when it was a 5-2 victory in the championship of the Wadena Holiday Tournament.

The Blades and the Wolverines square off in Wahpeton at 7 p.m.





KC 1 1 0--2

WDC 1 1 1--3

Scoring

First period

WDC-Kade Woods, ES, (Austyn Oothoudt)

KC-Hayden Hennen, PP, (Tyler Hennen, Hayden Olsonawski)

Second Period

KC-Luke Mission, PP, (Hayden Hennen, Hadyen Olsonawski)

WDC-Chase Domier, ES, (Cole Woods)

Third Period

WDC-Brady Domier, ES, (Wyatt Murray)



