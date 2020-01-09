The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team had its winning streak snapped at the hands of the Detroit Lakes Lakers on Jan. 7 at the Kent Freeman Arena.

Sophomore goalie Elijah Blow recorded his first career varsity shutout and Jackson Fields continued to have the scoring touch in a 5-0 victory for the Lakers.

Fields opened the scoring shorthanded with the lone goal of the first period that proved to be enough for Blow who turned away 18 Wolverine shots.

Jake Green and Jacob McAllister added second period goals a minute apart for a 3-0 lead after two periods of play.

Fields recorded his second two-goal effort in as many games early in the third period, followed by Beau Boehne’s goal a minute later. Boehne has scored in two straight games and assisted on Green’s tally.

Braeden Wimmer and Spencer Bergman each recorded two assists. Reed Benson and McAllister assisted on Fields’ second goal, his team-leading 10th of the season.

Detroit Lakes has been prone to taking too many penalties this season but the Lakers were whistled for only one minor in the game.

Josh Dykhoff finished with 33 saves on 38 shots in the loss for Wadena-Deer Creek. The Wolverines hope to return to the win column when they take on Kittson Central at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Ice Arena on Jan. 10.

WDC 0 0 0--0

DL 1 2 2--5

First Period

DL-Jackson Fields, SH, (Unassisted)

Second Period

DL- Jake Green, ES, (Beau Boehne, Spencer Bergman)

DL- Jacob McAllister, ES, (Braeden Wimmer)

Third Period

DL-Jackson Fields, ES, (Reed Benson, Jacob McAllister)

DL-Beau Boehne, ES, (Braeden Wimmer, Spencer Bergman)



