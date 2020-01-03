Sophomore goalie Elijah Blow recorded his first career varsity shutout and Jackson Fields continued to have the scoring touch in a 5-0 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek at Kent Freeman Arena Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Fields opened the scoring shorthanded with the lone goal of the first period that proved to be enough for Blow who turned away 18 Wolverine shots.

Jake Green and Jacob McAllister added second period goals a minute apart for a 3-0 lead after two periods of play.

Fields recorded his second two-goal effort in as many games early in the third period, followed by Beau Boehne’s goal a minute later. Boehne has scored in two straight games and assisted on Green’s tally.

Braeden Wimmer and Spencer Bergman each recorded two assists. Reed Benson and McAllister assisted on Fields’ second goal, his team-leading 10th of the season.

Detroit Lakes has been prone to taking too many penalties this season but the Lakers were whistled for only one minor in the game.

Wadena-Deer Creek dropped to 4-10-1. Detroit Lakes has won two of the past three games improving to 6-8-2 overall. Blow recorded his second win of the season. All three Laker goalies, including Jack Hines and Blake Itzen, have two wins.

The Lakers host Lake of the Woods (3-9) in Section 8A play Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

Detroit Lakes 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

W 0 0 0 - 0

DL 1 2 2 - 5

DL - Jackson Fields (short handed)

DL - Jake Green (Beau Boehne, Spencer Bergman)

DL - Jacob McAllister (Braeden Wimmer)

DL - Jackson Fields (Reed Benson, Jacob McAllister)

DL - Beau Boehne (Braeden Wimmer, Spencer Bergman)