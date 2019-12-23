Wadena-Deer Creek senior forward Lleyten Pettit said it was awesome and you couldn’t ask for anything better after his Wolverines opened with a six-goal first period. Pettit finished with three goals and two assists, helping the Wolverines to a 10-0 drubbing of Park Rapids Area on Jan. 3.

“It was what we needed. We needed to get on them right away and get fired up,” Pettit said. “That is exactly what we did.”

The victory avenged an early season defeat to Park Rapids Area and brought the Highway 71 Cup back to Wadena. Pettit said the rivalry game helped get the Wolverines fired up who have now won three straight games.

“The rivalry really gets to you and as a team that’s what you want,” Pettit said. “You want to get fired up, and that’s what we did.”

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Scott Woods was happy with the team’s good start and said he felt that they have played well all season long, despite their record.

“If you haven’t come to a game, our record doesn’t indicate what kind of team we are. We have struggled finishing and getting pucks to the net,” Woods said. “We are starting to find that as the season wears along. The scoring certainly showed up tonight.”

The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 23-3 in their last three games. Woods said they wanted to be aggressive and put pressure on the Park Rapids Area defenders. Woods said they knew Park Rapids Area was young on the blue line and they wanted to force them in to some turnovers and get the momentum, which was a big deal for his team.

“We took that chance in being aggressive, and it panned out tonight," Woods said. "It made for an exciting win.”

Sophomore goalie Josh Dykhoff recorded his first career shutout, stopping all 15 shots he faced in the win. He had an opportunity for a shutout against Worthington, but elected to sit the third period, allowing back up goalie Garrett Baron and opportunity to get some valuable varsity experience.

“I think it is great for him. He had a chance for that in the holiday tournament, but he was very unselfish and knew it was a good opportunity to play our other goalie,” Woods said. “We didn’t leave him in for the shutout purpose, he wanted it against a tough opponent or a rivalry. We told him after the second as long as that goose egg is up, you are staying in the game and that was the way we were going to finish.”

Connor Davis started the scoring on the power play. He grabbed a pass from Pettit and fired it upstairs past the glove of Ben Strandlie to make it 1-0. Chase Domier skated in all alone and recorded a breakaway goal to make it 2-0 in the first period. Kade Woods set up the play with a feed to Domier.

Pettit followed with two goals in 31 seconds for the Wolverines to make it 4-0. Austyn Oothoudt assisted on the first one and Dalton Moyer helped on the second.

Wyatt Murray added to the lead with an unassisted tally and John Oberg finished the first period scoring with an even strength goal. Brady Domier and Murray assisted on the Oberg goal.

A nifty passing play started the scoring in the second period when Oothoudt fed a puck in front to Pettit, who finished with his third goal of the game. Pettit leads the team with 12 goals and six assists. He has taken the lead of a young Wadena-DC team that features five ninth graders and seven sophomores.

“Even more so than last year, he had to become the guy. Last year we had Max Phillips and some other good seniors that have gone along with him,” Woods said. “ Lleyten has taken it to another level this year. He was selected as one of the captains which the kids choose that and he leads all the time. He goes out and plays a junior varsity game and doesn’t have any of the top gear and I think guys tend to follow that. Whether he is scoring or not, he just works his tail off all the time.”

Cole Berglund, Davis and Aidan Allred closed out the scoring. Davis finished the game with two goals and two assists.

Ben Strandlie and Collin Hoyt combined to make 23 saves on 33 shots. Both goalies gave up five goals each in the loss for Park Rapids Area.

The Wolverines improved their season mark to 4-9-2 with victory. Park Rapids Area dropped to 3-8-0. Wadena-DC returns to action with a Mid-State Conference battle at Detroit Lakes on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.





PRA 0 0 0--0

WDC 6 3 1--10

Scoring

First Period

WDC-Connor Davis, PP, (Lleyten Pettit)

WDC-Chase Domier, ES, (Kade Woods)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Austyn Oothoudt)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Dalton Moyer)

WDC-Wyatt Murray, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-John Oberg, ES, (Brady Domier, Wyatt Murray)

Second Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Austyn Oothoudt, Connor Davis)

WDC-Cole Berglund, ES, (Aidan Allred)

WDC-Connor Davis, ES, (Lleyten Pettit)

Third Period

WDC-Aidan Allred, ES, (Chase Domier)



