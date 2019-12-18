The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team snapped one streak and started another when they won the annual Wadena Hockey Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28 at the Wadena Ice Arena.

The Wolverines cruised to an 8-1 victory over Worthington on the opening day and followed it up with a 5-2 victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton in the championship game.

The tournament victories snapped an eight game winless streak that dated back to Dec. 3. The Wolverines broke through in a big way against Worthington and followed it up with their second win of the season against the Blades.

In the championship game, the Wolverines received goals from four different players and a strong performance from Josh Dykhoff to backstop the win. Dykhoff finished with 31 saves on 33 shots.

The special teams played a key role in the win for the Wolverines. They were able to kill off eight power play opportunities for the Blades.

Aidan Allred started the scoring early in the game for the Wolverines when he beat Hunter Wamre to make it 1-0. Chase Domier assisted on the goal.

Lleyten Pettit followed to make it 2-0 with an unassisted tally. However, the Blades got on the board with a short-handed tally by Isaac Wohlers.

The Wolverines were able to keep the lead throughout the game and extended it on a goal by Brady Domier in the second. John Oberg had the lone helper on the goal.

The Blades closed the gap in the opening minutes of the third period on a goal by James Finkral. However, Connor Davis buried home a pair of goals late in the period to secure the win. Pettit assisted on the first goal and Austyn Oothoudt helped on the second goal for the Wolverines.

The victory continued a strong weekend of offense for the Wolverines. Wadena-Deer Creek pumped home 13 goals in two games. A big part of the scoring outburst was a four goal first period in an 8-1 victory over Worthington the night prior.

It was the most goals the Wolverines had scored in a game this season, besting the six goal performance in a 7-6 defeat to Lake of the Woods.

The Wolverines peppered Worthington goalie Preston Thavixay with 41 shots. He was able to stop 33 of them.

The Wolverines struck early and often in the first period. Pettit started the scoring and finished the scoring in the period. Wyatt Murray and Oothoudt tallied as well during the frame for the Wolverines. Connor Davis helped on both Pettit goals, while Murray assisted on the first one. Cole Woods picked up an assist on the goal by Oothoudt.

Murray found the net for the second time in the second period. Daunte Leiran and Kade Woods assisted on the goal. Davis added to his big game with a goal in the period and Kade Woods extended the lead to 7-0 with a goal as well.

Cole Woods closed out the scoring for the Wolverines in the third period, making it 8-0. Blake Luinenburg spoiled the shutout bid for Wadena-DC with a goal in the closing minutes for Worthington.

Davis and Cole Woods finished with four point nights for the Wolverines. The duo each ended with a goal and three assists. Kade Woods finished with a goal and two assists, while Wyatt Murray ended with two goals and an assist.

Dykhoff stopped all 14 shots he faced, while Garrett Baron stopped three of the four shots he faced for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines improved their season mark to 3-9-1 on the season. The Wolverines return to the ice at home when they take on the Park Rapids Area Panthers on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Ice Arena.

The Panthers squeaked out a narrow 2-1 victory over the Wolverines in overtime in their prior meeting in 2019. Caden Opheim’s overtime tally was the difference maker in the first meeting. Dykhoff finished with 26 saves on 28 shots, while Ben Strandlie made 43 saves on 44 shots to earn the win.

B/W 1 0 1 -- 2

W-DC 2 1 2 -- 5

Scoring

First Period

WDC-Aidan Allred (Chase Domier)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit

BW-Isaac Wohlers, SH

Second period

WDC-Brady Domier (John Oberg)

Third period:

BW-James Finkral (Carson Hought, Thomas Withuski)

WDC-Connor Davis (Lleyten Pettit)

WDC-Davis (Austin Oothoudt)

Shots on goal: WDC 33, BW 33

Goalies: WDC-Josh Dykhoff (31 saves); BW-Hunter Wamre (28 saves)





WORTH 0 0 1 -- 1

W-DC 4 3 1 -- 8

Scoring

First period

WDC-Lleyton Pettit (Wyatt Murray, Connor Davis)

WDC-Murray

WDC-Austyn Oothoudt (Cole Woods)

WDC-Pettit (Kade Woods, Davis) ppg

Second period

WDC-Murray (Daunte Leiran, Kade Woods) ppg

WDC-Davis (Cole Woods)

WDC-Kade Woods (Oothoudt, Cole Woods)

Third period

WDC-Cole Woods (Davis)

Worthington-Blake Luinenberg (Carlso Garcia)

Shots on goal: WDC 38, Worthington 41



