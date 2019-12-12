Nick Rutledge and Logan Stellmach each scored two goals in the second period as River Lakes skated away with a 4-0 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on Dec. 20 in Richmond.

All the scoring happened in the second period for the Stars and Drew Tangen stopped all 16 shots to earn the shutout victory over the Wolverines.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 1-9-1 overall on the season, while River Lakes improved its mark to 5-2-0 on the season.

Despite being outshot 15-2 in the first period, the Wolverines were able to take a scoreless tie into the second period. Josh Dykhoff kicked aside all 15 shots in the period, but the Stars eventually broke through early in the second.

Rutledge’s first of two goals game at the one minute and 22 second mark of the second period. Griffin Bjerke had the lone assist on the goal. Stellmach wasted little time to get his first goal of the game when he found the net just 12 seconds later in the period. Joel Sowada and Colton Baumgarten assisted on the goal.

Stellmach’s second of the game moved the lead to 3-0 late in the period. Baumgarten had the lone assist on the goal. Rutledge put the finishing touches on the scoring with a tally late in the period. His second goal was assisted by Bjerke and Ethan Howard.

The Wolverines were unable to convert on their five power play opportunities, however they were able to kill off their two penalties against.

Dykhoff was busy in the nets for the Wolverines. He finished with 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss. Tangen stopped all 16 shots for the Stars in the win.

The Wolverines dropped their season mark to 1-9-1, while River Lakes improved to 5-2-0. The Wolverines return home for the Wadena Hockey Tournament which takes place on Dec. 27 and 28. Wadena-DC opens tournament play against Worthington at 7 p.m. in the second game of the day. Worthington enters with a 2-7-0 record, coming off a 5-3 defeat to Luverne. Worthington defeated Redwood Valley 6-2 and Fairmont 7-1 for its two victories on the year. The first game of the tournament features Breckenridge/Wahpeton taking on Mandan, N.D., at 5 p.m. The tournament continues with the third place and championship games on Dec. 28 at the Wadena Ice Arena.

WDC 0 0 0--0

RL 0 4 0--4

Scoring

Second Period

RL- Nick Rutledge, ES, (Griffin Bjerke)

RL- Logan Stellmach, ES, (Joel Sowada, Colton Baumgarten)

RL- Logan Stellmach, ES, (Colton Baumgarten)

RL- Nick Rutledge, ES, (Griffin Bjerke, Ethan Howard)



