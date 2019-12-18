Eli Fletcher tallied two third period goals and lifted the Prairie Centre North Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Dec. 17 in Long Prairie.

The woes continued for the young Wadena-DC squad as they dropped their third straight game and remain winless in their last seven.

Eli Fletcher broke a scoreless tie in the third period with his first of two goals. The unassisted tally gave the North Stars the 1-0 lead.

Kade Woods answered for the Wolverines with a power play goal. It was Woods’ first goal of the year and the team’s fourth power play goal of the season.

Brady Cline countered with an unassisted goal to make it 2-1. Fletcher tallied his second goal of the game to extend the lead to 3-1 less than a minute later in the third period.

Woods cut into the lead with his second goal of the game and second of the season in the closing minute of the third period. Austyn Oothoudt assisted on the goal. However, the Wolverines were unable to get the equalizer late in the game.

The Wolverines scored on one of their six power play chances and kept the North Stars off the board on their eight power play opportunities.

Isaiah DeFoe stopped 23 of 25 shots for the North Stars, while Josh Dykhoff stopped 32 of 35 shots in the loss for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines are now 1-8-1 on the season and return to the ice in Richmond against River Lakes on Dec. 19. The faceoff is set for 7:15 p.m. River Lakes enters the contest with a 3-2 mark, coming off a 3-2 defeat to Morris/Benson Area.

WDC 0 0 2--2

PC 0 0 3--3

Scoring

Third Period

PC-Eli Fletcher, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Kade Woods, PP, (Dalton Moyer, Lleyten Pettit)

PC-Brady Cline, ES, (Unassisted)

PC-Eli Fletcher, ES, (Brady Cline)

WDC-Kade Woods, ES, (Austyn Oothoudt)



