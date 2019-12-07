The Wadena Bantam hockey team traveled to Sauk Centre to participate in the annual I94 Bantam B Tournament on Dec. 13 and 14.

The Wadena team posted an impressive 3-1 mark on their way to the second place trophy in the tournament. The bantam squad captured one-sided victories over St. Cloud, Lakeville South and Sauk Rapids, before being defeated in the championship game by Prairie Centre.

Wadena opened with a 14-0 victory over St. Cloud and followed it up with a 12-0 victory over Lakeville South. It advanced to the championship game with a 13-0 victory over Sauk Rapids. However, they were edged by Prairie Centre 3-2 in the championship round.



