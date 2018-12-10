Zak Kennett scored twice and assisted on another as Red Lake Falls skated away with a 4-1 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Dec. 14 at the Wadena Ice Arena.

Kennett was a dominant force throughout the game for the visiting Eagles. He tallied his 12th and 13th goals of the season and picked up his 16th assist.

The loss extended the Wolverines’ winless streak to six straight. They are 0-5-1 during that span with their last victory coming on Nov. 26 against Breckenridge/Wahpeton.

Kennett started the scoring when he took a feed from Ty Kennett and skated in on Josh Dykhoff, firing the shot through the five-hole for the goal.

The Eagles wasted little time in extending the lead to 2-0. Fred Landman IV found the back of the net just 36 seconds later in the period. Marcus Paradis assisted on the goal.

The Wolverines had a couple of nice scoring opportunities on the power play late in the first period but Andrew Johnson came up big in goal for Red Lake Falls.

Dykhoff countered with a pair of nice saves midway through the second period when the Eagles were pressuring with the man advantage. The saves kept it close in the second period and the Wolverines cut into the lead with a short-handed goal. Lleyten Pettit gained control of a loose puck and skated in on Johnson all alone. He got the goalie to go down and fired it by his pad on the blocker side and into the yawning net to make it 2-1. It was Pettit’s sixth goal of the season and his second short-handed tally. Pettit leads the Wolverines with eight points, six goals and two assists, in nine games.

The Eagles regained the momentum in the third period with a power play tally. A nice pasing play found Nathan Huot open at the blue line. He skated in and fired the puck through traffic and into the net. Zak Kennett had the lone assist on the goal.

Zak Kennett put the finishing touches on the game late in the third period when he fired a shot past Dykhoff to make it 4-1. Ty Kennett assisted on the goal.

Andrew Johnson finished with 23 saves on 24 shots for the win for the Eagles. Josh Dykhoff stopped 23 of 27 shots for the loss for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines will be on the road for a pair of contests on Dec. 17 and Dec. 20. On Dec. 17, the Wolverines travel to Long Prairie to take on Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. On Dec. 20, the Wolverines will head to Richmond to take on River Lakes before hosting the annual Wadena-DC Tournament on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

RLF 2 0 2--4

WDC 0 1 0--1

Scoring

First Period

RLF-Zak Kennett, ES, (Ty Kennett)

RLF-Fred Landman IV, ES, (Marcus Paradis)

Second Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, SH, (Unassisted)

Third Period

RLF-Nathan Huot, PP, (Zak Kennett)

RLF-Zak Kennett, ES, (Ty Kennett)



