Caden Opheim’s overtime tally lifted the Park Rapids Area Panthers to the 2-1 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines at the Ted O. Johnson Arena on Dec. 12.

Opheim’s overtime goal extended the Wolverines winless streak to five straight with four losses and one tie during that span. It also snapped Park Rapids Area’s three game losing streak and gave the Panthers their first win of the season.

Josh Dykhoff stopped 26 of 28 shots in the loss, while Ben Strandlie stopped 43 of 44 shots to earn the victory in overtime.

Neither team could find the net in the first two periods with the Wolverines holding a distinct advantage in shots with 27 on Strandlie, while the Panthers mustered just 15.

The Wolverines struck first early in the third period when Aiden Allred found the back of the net just 55 seconds into the period.

However, his goal was answered by Joey Hillukka just over five minutes later in the period. Joshua Crandall assisted on the tally to even the score at one.

It remained that way until the extra session. The first and only shot of the period found its way into the net off the stick of Opheim for the unassisted game-winner.

Both teams were unable to capitalize on their power play opportunities in the game. The Wolverines were scoreless in their eight chances with the man advantage, while the Panthers were unsuccessful in their six tries.

The teams combined for 41 minutes of penalties in the contest.

The Panthers improved to 1-3-0 overall and 1-2-0 in the Mid-State Conference. The Wolverines drop to 1-6-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the Mid-State Conference. Detroit Lakes leads the way with a 3-0-0 mark, while Northern Lakes sits in second at 1-1-1.

The Wolverines will have an opportunity to snap its winless streak when they host Red Lake Falls on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Wadena Ice Arena.

PRA 0 0 1 1--2

WDC 0 0 1 0--1

Third Period

WDC-Aidan Allred, ES, (Unassisted)

PRA-Joey Hillukka, ES, (Joshua Crandall)

Overtime

PRA-Caden Opheim, ES, (Unassisted)



