A four-goal third period wasn’t enough for the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team when they suffered a 7-6 loss to the Lake of the Woods Bears in Baudette on Dec. 6.

The Bears responded with two goals after a four-goal outburst from the Wolverines in the third period to skate away with a slim victory in the high-scoring affair.

Jackson Lebrassuer’s scored twice, including the game-winning goal for the Bears in the third period. Blake Ferris recorded the natural hat-trick with three goals in the first period for Lake of the Woods.

Lleyten Pettit scored twice and assisted on another goal for the Wolverines. Chase Domier, John Oberg, Cole Berglund and Daunte Leiran found the back of the net for the Wolverines. The Wolverines ended their power play drought with a power play goal as special teams played a key role in the game. The Wolverines scored a power play and short-handed goal in the loss. However, the Bears tallied twice on the power play, including the game-tying goal in the third period.

Both Josh Dykhoff and Riley Stormlund were busy in the nets. Both goalies saw more than 40 shots in the game and made more than 40 saves. Dykhoff stopped 41 of 48 shots, while Stromlund finished with 41 saves on 47 shots for the win.

The Wolverines dropped their season mark to 1-5-0 on the year. They will host Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Wadena Ice Arena in a Mid-State Conference battle. The Lightning come in with a 2-2-0 record with wins over Chisago Lakes and Prairie Centre. They suffered a pair of defeats to Detroit Lakes and Sauk Rapids-Rice.





WDC 2 0 4--6

LOW 3 2 2--7

Scoring

First Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Cole Berglund, ES, (Unassisted)

LOW-Blake Ferris, ES, (Kajun Krause)

LOW-Blake Ferris, ES, (Kajun Krause)

LOW-Blake Ferris, ES, (Matt Petrovich)

Second period

LOW-Kajun Krause, ES, (Matt Petrovich, Blake Ferris)

LOW-Jackson Lebrassuer, PP, (Gunner Ferrier, Jack Wood)

Third Period

WDC-Daunte Leiran, ES, (Kade Woods, Josh Dykhoff)

WDC-John Oberg, PP, (Lleyten Pettit)

WDC-Chase Domier, ES (Cole Berglund)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, SH, (Wyatt Murray, Kade Woods)

LOW-Jake Wood, PP, (Jackson Lebrassuer, Riley Stromlund)

LOW-Jackson Lebrassuer, ES, (Gunner Ferrier)



