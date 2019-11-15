The Little Falls Flyers flexed their muscles when they earned an 11-0 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in Section 6A boys hockey contest on Dec. 5.

Ryan Buckallew and Gunnar Gustafson each scored a pair of goals, while seven others found the back of the net in the win.

Little Falls’ goalie Dane Couture kicked aside all 11 shots he faced to earn the shutout. The goalie even had an assist in the win for the Flyers.

Buckallew, Gustafson, Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson, Reece Hubbard and Nicholas Stevens recorded four point nights for the Flyers, who improved to 4-1-1 with the win.

The Wolverines dropped their season mark to 1-4-0 on the season, being shut out in all four losses. The Wolverines had some opportunities in the opening stanza, but could not convert on the power play and the Flyers took advantage and control from then on.

The Flyers had a perfect night on special teams as well, scoring two power play goals and killing two penalties.

Josh Dykhoff stopped 43 of 52 shots in goal for the Wolverines. Garrett Baron stopped one of three shots for Wadena-DC.

The Wolverines almost spoiled the shutout bid for Couture when Chase Domier’s wraparound slid past Couture but somehow did not end up in the net.

The Wolverines will have an opportunity to put the loss behind them quickly when they take to the road to the Baudette Arena for a 7 p.m. face off on Dec. 6 against Lake of the Woods.

LF 5 4 2--11

WDC 0 0 0--0

First period

LF-Ryan Buckallew, ES, (Nicholas Stevens)

LF-Gabe Hirsch, ES, (Stevens, Buckallew)

LF-Buckallew, ES, (Reece Hubbard, Hirsch)

LF-Gunnar Gustafson, ES, (Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson, Hubbard)

LF-Matt Filippi, ES (Kuchinski-Helgeson, Gustafson)

Second Period

LF-Stevens, PP (George Moore, Dane Couture)

LF-Hayden Johnson, ES, (Tauer Morrison)

LF- Kuchinski-Helgeson, PP, (Gustafson, Hubbard)

LF-Carter Oothoudt, ES, (Jake Czajkowski)

Third Period

LF- Gustafson, ES, (Kuchinski-Helgeson, Filippi)

LF-Hubbard, ES, (Buckallew, Stevens)



