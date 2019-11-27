After peppering opposing netminders for the first two games, the Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team finally broke through with a four-goal outburst, earning a 4-1 victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton on Nov. 26 at the Wadena Ice Arena.

It was a small measure of revenge for the Wolverines. The Blades ended the Wolverines season last year in the Section 6A playoffs. But, most importantly, the Wolverines finally found the back of the net after being shut out for eight straight periods before scoring four goals in the third period.

Lleyten Pettit scored twice for the Wolverines, while Chase Domier and Daunte Leiran tallied as well in the victory. Josh Dykhoff stopped 28 shots in preserving the win for Wadena-DC.

Everything was even after two periods of play with the Wolverines holding a slight edge in shots 17-16 on the Blades. Yet, neither team could solve Dykhoff or Blades' goalie Hunter Wamre.

The momentum changed in the favor of the Wolverines in the opening minute of the third period when Pettit found the net to make it 1-0. Cade Schmidt assisted on the goal.

Domier added to the lead with a goal shortly thereafter. Wyatt Murray picked up his first of two assists on the night on the goal. Leiran extended the Wadena-DC lead with a goal a minute and seven seconds later. The Wolverines found the net three times in the first three minutes and 28 seconds of the third period.

Isaac Wohlers gave the Blades a little bit of hope with a power play goal midway through the period. Jase Jensen assisted on the goal for the Blades, cutting the deficit to two.

Pettit put the finishing touches on the game with an empty net tally in the closing minutes of the game. Kade Woods had the lone assist on the goal for Wadena-DC.

Wamre finished with 33 saves on 36 shots in the loss for Breckenridge/Wahpeton. The Blades dropped their season mark to 1-1-0, while the Wolverines improved to 1-2-0.

The Wolverines return to action with a road trip to Morris-Benson Area on Dec. 3 to take on the Storm at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

The Storm are 0-1-0 on the season after dropping a 4-3 decision to Fairmont.

B/W 0 0 1--1

WDC 0 0 4--4

Scoring

First Period

None

Second Period

None

Third Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Cade Schmidt)

WDC-Chase Domier, ES, (Wyatt Murray)

WDC-Daunte Leiran, ES, (Wyatt Murray)

B/W-Isaac Wohlers, PP, (Jase Jensen)

WDC-Pettit, ES, EN, (Kade Woods)



