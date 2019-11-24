A close game turned into a rout in the third period when the North Shore Storm earned a 6-0 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in boys hockey in Two Harbors on Nov. 23.

It was an evenly matched contest during the first two periods with goalies Josh Dykhoff and Connor Sullivan pitching shutouts for each squad. Both teams took turns controlling play with the Storm out-shooting the Wolverines 14-3 in the first period, with the Wolverines taking the advantage in shots in the second period by an 11-6 margin.

However, the floodgates opened for the Storm in the third period when they scored two power play goals, a short-handed goal and a trio of even strength goals to pull out the 6-0 win.

Special teams played a key role in the game for both teams. The Storm killed six Wadena-DC power plays and scored on two of their five attempts in the game. The Wolverines were 0-13 on the power play against Proctor and North Shore.

Cole Komrek's first of two third period goals started the scoring for the Storm. He was assisted by Nate Bilben on the power play to make it 1-0. He added to the lead with a short-handed tally five minutes later in the period.

Isaac Swanson added a pair of third period goals as well, while Carter Zabrocki and Bilben also tallied in the third period for North Shore.

Sullivan finished the game with 24 saves on 24 shots for the Storm in the shutout win. It was a tough stretch for the Wolverines against a pair of Section 7A opponents. The Wolverines fired 55 total shots on goal and were shut out by Proctor's Cody Urie and Sullivan.

The Wolverines opened the season with an 0-2-0 mark and hope a return to the friendly confines of the Wadena Ice Arena will turn their fortune. The Wolverines host Breckenridge/Wahpeton on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. The Blades opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Aberdeen Central. Jase Jensen scored twice and Jame Finkral added another goal. Jared Aamold finished with 18 saves on 19 shots in the win.

WDC 0-0-0—0

NS 0-0-6—6

First period

No scoring

Second period

No scoring

Third period

NS-Cole Komarek (Nate Bilben), 2:43 (pp)

NS-Komarek, 7:50 (sh)

NS-Isaac Swanson (Sully Tikkanen), 10:37;

NS-Bilben (Lucas Stadler, Spencer Jackson), 13:13 (pp);

NS-Carter Zabrocki, 14:50 (pp);

NS-Swanson, 15:57.



