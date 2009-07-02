Proctor goalie Cody Urie continued his busy start to the 2019-20 season when he kicked aside 31 shots in a 3-0 victory over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Nov. 22 at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center in Proctor.

Urie opened the season with 55 saves on 61 shots in a 6-0 season-opening defeat to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and followed it up with 31 saves on 31 shots against the Wolverines in Proctor’s home opener.

The Rails grabbed the lead in the first period on a goal by Kennan Reyelts and extended it with a pair of third period tallies.

Connor Bushbaum and Jack Bartlam tallied in the third period in the 3-0 win for the Rails. The Wolverines had opportunities but Urie was up to the task. The goalie has stopped 86 shots in two games for Proctor during the young season.

The Wolverines are back in action with North Shore at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Lake County Arena in Two Harbors.

WDC 0 0 0--0

PRC 1 0 2--3

First Period

PRC-Keenan Reyelts

Third Period

PRC-Connor Bushbaum

PRC-Jack Bartlam



