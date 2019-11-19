The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team starts the new season with an extended road trip when it travels to Proctor to take on the Rails on Nov. 22 before heading up the shores of Lake Superior to take on North Shore in Two Harbors at the Lake County Arena on Nov. 23.

The Wolverines return home for its third game of the season and home opener when they take on Wahpeton/Breckenridge on Nov. 26 at the Wadena Ice Arena.

The Wolverines will have to replace the offensive void left by graduating seniors Max Phillips and Colby Schertler. Phillips led the team last year with 33 goals and 17 assists, while Schertler was tied for second in scoring with nine goals and 27 assists for the Wolverines, who finished last year's campaign with a 10-15-1 record overall.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Scott Woods said the team is off to a good start in practice and returns an experienced group of players, led by goalie Josh Dykhoff. Dykhoff took over the starting role early in the season, in a 3-1 defeat to Proctor. He finished the season with an 8-14-1 record with a 4.36 goals against average and a .867 save percentage.

In his first contest against Proctor, he gave up two early goals in the first period, but settled in to kick aside 34 of 36 shots. Proctor added an empty net goal late in the contest to pick up the 3-1 win last season.

Along with Dykhoff, the Wolverines return some experience along the blue line. Kade Woods, Wyatt Murray and Duante Leiran return as juniors after playing regular shifts in the 2018-19 season. Woods finished the year with four goals and 11 assists, while Murray tallied two goals and 14 assists. Leiran finished with three assists.

Up front, the Wolverines will be led by senior Lleyten Pettit. He tied for second in leading the team in scoring last year with 14 goals and 22 assists.

"Having a solid goalie and most of the defenseman back is a good start," Woods said. "As the young players fit into the mix, we will only get better."

While the Wolverines return some experience, they are young in spots as well. Woods said they have nine sophomores or ninth graders that are new to the team.

"They are young but very capable of creating offense as they get comfortable with the speed," Woods said of the young core of players on the squad.

Special teams are expected to play a big role early on in the season. Woods said they are always a big deal but it may take some time to find out what works best with a very different team.

The Wolverines will get their first opportunity to find out what works against the Rails. Proctor finished the 2018-19 season with a 7-18-1 record, playing in the very tough Lake Superior Conference and Section 7A. The Rails were defeated by Hibbing-Chisholm 5-4 in double overtime in the opening round of the playoffs.

After their contest with Proctor, the Wolverines will take on North Shore, who finished the 2018-19 season with a 7-15-3 mark. They were eliminated from postseason play by eventual Class A runner ups, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, in the Section 7A playoffs.

"Proctor and North Shore will both be solid teams," Woods said. "We will need to play well to have a chance in both of them."

The Wolverines and the Rails face off at 7 p.m. at the St. Luke's Sports and Events Center on Nov. 22. They return to action on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Lake Country Arena.