    Blue Devils roll in return to the ice

    By Jason Groth Today at 12:14 p.m.
    Prairie Centre's Kylee Hopp crashes the net hard against Morris Area/Benson Area. Hopp scored five of the team's 10 goals in the Blue Devils' 10-0 victory over the Storm. Submitted photo

    The Prairie Centre Blue Devils returned to the ice from the holiday break in a big way with a 10-0 victory over Morris Area/Benson Area at the Todd County Expo Arena on Jan. 3.

    Kylee Hopp continued her torrid scoring pace as she collected five goals and two assists. Hopp is third in the state with 27 goals. She has six assists to go with her 27 goals for a team high 33 points.

    Kylee Hopp

    Hopp set the tone early and often for the Blue Devils. The senior forward collected the hat-trick in the first period before scoring two second period goals as the Blue Devils put away the Storm early.

    Shelby Otte added two goals and an assist, while Anna Nedoroscik, Kayla Sayvoitz and Ally Ecker found the net as well with a goal each.

    Robyn Gierke, Sayvoitz, Ecker, Reece Ritter and Hopp had two assists in the game. The Blue Devils earned 26 total points in the contest with 11 players recording a goal or an assist.

    The Blue Devils jumped over the .500 mark with the victory and are now 8-7-0. They return to action on the road against Alexandria on Jan. 8.

    MABA 0 0 0--0

    PC 4 4 2--10

    Scoring

    First Period

    PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Robyn Gierke, Anna Nedoroscik)

    PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Reece Ritter)

    PC-Ally Ecker, ES, (Kayla Sayvoitz, Megan Och)

    PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Kayla Sayvoitz)

    Second Period

    PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Kylee Hopp)

    PC-Kayla Sayvoitz, ES, (Ally Ecker, Kaitlyn Cebulla)

    PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Reece Ritter)

    PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Ally Ecker, Shelby Otte)

    Third Period

    PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Kylee Hopp, Allie Lemke)

    PC-Anna Nedoroscik, ES, (Savannah Lowe, Robyn Gierke)

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
