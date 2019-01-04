Blue Devils roll in return to the ice

Kylee Hopp continued her torrid scoring pace as she collected five goals and two assists. Hopp is third in the state with 27 goals. She has six assists to go with her 27 goals for a team high 33 points.

Hopp set the tone early and often for the Blue Devils. The senior forward collected the hat-trick in the first period before scoring two second period goals as the Blue Devils put away the Storm early.

Shelby Otte added two goals and an assist, while Anna Nedoroscik, Kayla Sayvoitz and Ally Ecker found the net as well with a goal each.

Robyn Gierke, Sayvoitz, Ecker, Reece Ritter and Hopp had two assists in the game. The Blue Devils earned 26 total points in the contest with 11 players recording a goal or an assist.

The Blue Devils jumped over the .500 mark with the victory and are now 8-7-0. They return to action on the road against Alexandria on Jan. 8.

MABA 0 0 0--0

PC 4 4 2--10

Scoring

First Period

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Robyn Gierke, Anna Nedoroscik)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Reece Ritter)

PC-Ally Ecker, ES, (Kayla Sayvoitz, Megan Och)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Kayla Sayvoitz)

Second Period

PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Kylee Hopp)

PC-Kayla Sayvoitz, ES, (Ally Ecker, Kaitlyn Cebulla)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Reece Ritter)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Ally Ecker, Shelby Otte)

Third Period

PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Kylee Hopp, Allie Lemke)

PC-Anna Nedoroscik, ES, (Savannah Lowe, Robyn Gierke)