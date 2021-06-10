Woods qualified for the section championship by shooting a 90 in the subsections and placing fifth individually (after the top three teams were counted). Just missing the cut was WDC's Isaac Christenson, who shot a 91 in the subsections.

The first day of the championship, Woods shot an 86, and he shot an 85 the second day to finish with a 171. Head coach Scott Woods said, "Overall he had a good showing considering he didn't get the experience with no golf last season and he is only a sophomore."