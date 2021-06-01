The winners return for the Season 2 championship of The Hole in One Show.

Larry Murphy returns as co-host as the stage is set for these players. Season 1 champion, Jon Adams, returns to defend his title. The champion of Season 2 will win over four thousand dollars to their charity of choice and the coveted championship belt.

Tune in to see who can make it happen under the lights and be crowned champion of The Hole in One Show.

Watch the final episode of the show below.

