The Oxbow Country Club is on the tee for this episode of The Hole in One Show.

The show is honored to welcome in world class teaching professional and former Oxbow Head Golf Professional John Dahl as co-host. He gives great insight to Tom Hoge’s development into a PGA star, as well as good advice for parents and players with big dreams. Families were a big part of qualifying for this show as well as the show itself. A spouse goes from caddie to contestant on this episode of The Hole in One Show.

Watch the show below.

