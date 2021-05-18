Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena is offering beginning adult and junior golf lessons starting in June.

Both adult and junior lessons will teach the fundamentals of the game in a non-threatening, fun atmosphere. Junior lessons will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. June 10 and 24 and July 2, 8 and 16. The cost for the lessons is $90.

Adult lessons will be held June 7, 27, and 29 and July 12 and 19. The cost for the adult lessons is $80, and range balls to hit during the lessons are included in the fee. The deadline to sign up is June 7, and there is a cap of 12 participants.

To sign up for either junior or adult lessons, call (218) 631-7718.