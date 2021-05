The Fargo Country Club is on the tee on this episode of The Hole in One Show. Veteran Head Golf Professional, Mark Johnson joins as co-host to call the action. The show is highlighted by a former longtime professional golfer and United States Open participant Josh Persons.

Will anyone beat this former pro? Maybe it will be the man who dunked it for a hole-in-one in qualifying. Lots of action on this episode of The Hole in One Show.

Check out the previous episodes of the season here.