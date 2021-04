The Hole in One Show is thrilled to be joined by Forum Communications Company stars on this Celebrity show. Osgood head golf professional Lisa Schwinden joins as co-host to put the honest critique on these golf swings.

Whether avid golfers or not, these stars are great sports on this episode as they play for their charity of choice. We turn up the fun as these great storytellers become the story on this episode of The Hole in One Show.

Check out the first three episodes of the season below.