With just two returning varsity players and nine players total, the Wadena-Deer Creek boys golf team is looking to increase its numbers and add depth to the team.

Head coach Scott Woods, who took over as head coach in 2020 just before the season was canceled, previously served as Wolverines assistant coach for several years. Because last season was canceled, Woods did not have much to preview, but he did say he wants to increase the number of boys on the team.

"We are hoping to build the numbers back up," Woods said. "We have nine boys out right now."

Two of the nine players return with varsity experience, and they are also Woods' sons: senior Kade Woods and sophomore Cole Woods. "They will have a chance to compete and do well in varsity meets," Woods said. "A few of the newcomers will hopefully progress quickly as well."

Sophomore Eshetu Loer returns to golf after two years, junior Isaac Christenson joined the team, and senior Owen Guo came out for the team for the first time this year.

Some of the younger golfers include Broden Vittetoe, Bradley Moats, Lance Kaufman, and Ettore Pinnella, and Woods is hopeful these young players can step up to a varsity role.

The Wolverines face Detroit Lakes on Friday, April 16, at Wildflower Golf Course, time TBD.