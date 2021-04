The Hole in One Show welcomes in six great players for the Fargo Open show. Edgewood head golf professional Greg McCullough joins as co-host to welcome these players to the tee. The show is headlined by the current Edgewood Men’s Club Champion.

Will he bring his A-game to the British Open-esque windy west side of Mapleton North Dakota? Tune in to find out if this club champ can become our champion golfer of the year.

Check out the first two episodes of the season below.