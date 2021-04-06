The Hole in One Show welcomes in the Moorhead Country Club and their head golf professional Chris Larson. Dave Reek, who finished 2nd on the season 1 championship show, returns along with a couple other veterans of the show excited to get a couple more cracks at making a hole-in-one. A former long drive star joins the show for the first time as well.

Will this competitive experience be an advantage? Tune in to find out on the Moorhead Country Club show.

Check out the first episode of the season below.