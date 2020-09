Area golfers continue to find success at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena. Golfers have accounted for 10 hole-in-ones during the 2020 golf season after Zach Eystad and Scott Gustafson each recorded an ace recently.

Eystad of Park Rapids, recorded his on the 12th hole of the golf course on Sept. 10. His hole-in-one was witnessed by Jay Eystad, Dan Eystad and Mark Schroeder.

Gustafson recorded his on Aug. 12. He connected on the third hole at the Whitetail Run Golf Course.