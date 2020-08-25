The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the first Wadena County Humane Society golf fundraiser, however, it did not slow down the enthusiasm for the event which took place on Aug. 21

Sixteen teams took to the course at Wadena’s Whitetail Run Golf Course which was the biggest in the history of the event.

“We were just excited to really have this event because we weren’t able to have our spring fundraiser,” Wadena County Humane Society Board Chair Tracy Adams Kooman said. “We wanted to do something around June Jubilee, but we didn’t get to do that. We were just excited to be here.”

Last year the event grossed over $16,000 but this year’s event surpassed that mark prior to the event taking place. Adams Kooman said the event grossed over $25,000, which beat their goal by more than $5,000.

More than 100 people participated in the event whether it was golfing or joining for the post-tournament meal at the golf course.

“We never had so many prizes and we think it was that people are really ready to get back involved,” Adams Kooman said. “We had lunch, a golf outing and more than 20 non golfers that attended the dinner.”

The tournament was a scramble format but the team of Merle Bounds, Doug Brueske, Dennis Olson and Denny Rude won the tournament with a 61. The team of Henry Johnson, Dave Aldeen, Dan Sartell and Bill Adams finished second with a 61. The winner was determined by a scorecard playoff. George Deiss, Dick Fink and Thomas Quincer finished third overall.

Adams Kooman said people were excited to be at the event. She said the great weather really helped the event. Instead of being inside the Clubhouse, they took advantage of the weather and set up outside. Adams Kooman said participants came from as far as Minneapolis along with several from the surrounding area to show their support for the Humane Society.

The golf fundraiser is an essential fundraiser for the Humane Society for their day-to-day expenses.

Adams Kooman said COVID-19 hurt the Humane Society on a day-to-day basis due to the fact people can’t stop in since they are now by appointment only. However, Adams Kooman said the community is ready to get out and help.

“They want to get out and they want to give,” Adams Kooman said. “They are excited about it. We need to respect COVID-19, but we need to keep going.”

Adams Kooman said seeing the support from sponsors, golfers and the community was a boost for the morale of the Humane Society.

“100 people strong today is a lot and that’s what we prepared for,” Adams Kooman said. “You can’t really push further with these kinds of events, because you want to be respectful of COVID-19, but we are thankful to be outside with the fresh air.”



