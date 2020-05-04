Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena has announced its plans for its Summer Youth Golf Lessons and Adult Beginning Lessons.

The youth golf events will take place on May 18, 21, 28 and 29, as well as June 1, 4, 8, 11, 15 and 18 of this summer, beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 10 a.m.

The golf lessons will be half-time of practicing and the other half on the course. It is limited to the first nine ages 11-15 years old.

The golf course has implemented social distance protocols for their lessons as well.

Hitting stations and short game stations will be 10 feet apart.

The putting greens have holes plugged to avoid touching the hole.

One player per hole on the putting green.

Staff will pick up all practice balls.

Students must bring their own water bottle.

Instructors will maintain a minimum of six feet from students.

Instructors will not move or touch students or any of their golf equipment.

All students must have their own equipment.

Hand sanitizer will be available.

If a student is not feeling well, the course requests that they stay home.

The cost is $110 or for multiple family members it is $100.

The Adult Beginner Golf Lessons will take place on June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The cost for the event is $80 and social distancing protocols will be in place for the adult lessons as well. This is limited to nine students with a minimum of five prepaid.

For more information or to register, contact Kevin Ross at (218)-631-7718 or (218)-639-1204.