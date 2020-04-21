Whitetail Run, Wadena, had a strong opening weekend. Shortly after Governor Tim Walz allowed golfing to take place, area courses were taking tee times and allowing golfers to take to the course during COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really good. We had a lot of rounds on Saturday and just as many on Sunday,” Whitetail Run’s Kevin Ross said. “We have it pretty well signed out with what people can do. We were letting one person in the building at a time and that seemed to work out just fine and one per cart, which seemed to work out just fine. We didn’t run out of carts. It was good.”

Ross said the morale of golfers was way up and there was more excitement than a normal spring on opening weekend.

Ross said the restrictions put in place have gone over well with patrons. He said there was one early issue with someone grabbing the flagstick, but that was resolved quickly.

“The flags had the foam on the bottom and had to put up a bigger sign not to touch the flagsticks,” Ross said. “We put a hand washing station out front.”

Ross and the staff came up with a creative way to make sure the golf balls don’t end up in the bottom of the cup.

“Four people are allowed per hole and have to be six feet apart,” Ross said. “On the greens, the flagsticks will be going in. We had a guy cut the pool styrofoam inflatables cut around the flag stick. The ball will hit that and it doesn’t go in the hole. This one will not allow the ball to go in, which is what we want.”

Ross said the course is in good shape. He said the fairways were mowed last week and the greens were going to be mowed this week. The staff at Whitetail Run energized the water system and everything was working well according to Ross. He said they had 12 volunteers cleaning up sticks and branches off of the course as well.

Ross believes that more golfers will come out as the weather continues to improve. He said members have been keeping up with paying their dues and are excited to be out.

“Everybody was happy to be out,” Ross said of the opening day.



