The question came back up Monday, April 13. Despite the weekend snowfall, the hunger of many to hit the links didn’t dissipate. Yet golfing still isn’t allowed under the current stay-at-home order.

Walz said his teams are still “working on that” issue.

“I, for one, think if we can make it so there is no health reason or the risk can be mitigated as well as we can, we should allow people to do as much as they can,” Walz said.

He thinks the more activities the state is open to open, the more steam residents are able to let off. That’s important right now. The longer this period lasts, the more stir-crazy people are likely to get. Golf is something a number of people across the state look forward to every spring.

“I’ll be honest with you, in a month that hasn’t had a whole lot of things to look forward to, I’m certainly trying to do the best I can to give people those types of opportunities,” Walz said. “I hope to get you an answer in the very, very near future. My team is listening now. They know this is an issue, among so many others, that we keep asking. We hope to get you an answer as quick as possible.”