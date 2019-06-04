Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Woods improves in day two at Section 8AA Championships

    By Jason Groth on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:58 p.m.

    Wadena-Deer Creek boys golfer Kade Woods ended his season on a strong note at the Section 8AA Championships at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on June 4.

    The Wadena-DC sophomore cut 11 strokes off of his day one score on day two. He finished the second day with a round of 84, which put him in 34th place overall. He finished the two-day event with a total of 179.

    Roseau’s Gus Vatsndal fired a three-under par 69 to jump up and capture the medalist spot on day two. He finished with a 149, which was two-strokes better than Detroit Lakes’ Hunter Burnside, who finished with a 151 for second place. A pair of Pequot Lakes Patriots came in third and fourth place overall. Henry Neva finished with a 73 for a 153, while Tyler Seeling came in with a 72 for a 156.

    Detroit Lakes cruised to the team title with a two-day total of 622. Roseau was second with a 647, while Pequot Lakes was third with 660.

    Explore related topics:sportsgolfWadena-Deer Creek Boys GolfSection 8AA ChampionshipsKade Woods
    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
    randomness