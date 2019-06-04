Woods improves in day two at Section 8AA Championships

The Wadena-DC sophomore cut 11 strokes off of his day one score on day two. He finished the second day with a round of 84, which put him in 34th place overall. He finished the two-day event with a total of 179.

Roseau’s Gus Vatsndal fired a three-under par 69 to jump up and capture the medalist spot on day two. He finished with a 149, which was two-strokes better than Detroit Lakes’ Hunter Burnside, who finished with a 151 for second place. A pair of Pequot Lakes Patriots came in third and fourth place overall. Henry Neva finished with a 73 for a 153, while Tyler Seeling came in with a 72 for a 156.

Detroit Lakes cruised to the team title with a two-day total of 622. Roseau was second with a 647, while Pequot Lakes was third with 660.