Woods competes at Section 8AA Championships

The Lakers hold the 20-stroke edge on Crookston and Roseau. The Lakers opened with a day one total of 311, while Crookston and Roseau came into the clubhouse with a round of 331. Fergus Falls was fourth with a 337, followed by Pequot Lakes with a 340 and Warroad with a 366 to round out the team field.

Detroit Lakes leads the way with the top two individual spots with Hunter Burnside and Daniel Rozsa. Burnside finished with a round of 75 to lead the way by one stroke. Rozsa and Crookston’s Jack Ricord both finished a stroke off the lead with rounds of 76.

Fergus Falls’ Aaron Shelstad, Detroit Lakes’ Drew Schwan and Barnesville’s Grant Inniger came into the clubhouse with rounds of 78.

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys golf team was represented by Kade Woods. Woods sits in 34th place after day one when he finished with a round of 95.

Woods will compete in day two of the Section 8AA Championships at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on June 4. Day two results can be found online at www.wadenapj.com/sports.

Section 8AA Boys Golf

Day 1

Team Results

Detroit Lakes 311, Crookston 331, Roseau 331, Fergus Falls 337, Pequot Lakes 340, Warroad 366

Individual Top Five

1 Hunter Burnside, DL, 75

2 Daniel Rozsa, DL, 76

2 Jack Ricord, CRK, 76

4 Aaron Shelstad, FF, 78

4 Drew Schwan, DL, 78

4 Grant Inniger, BAR, 78

Wadena-DC Individual Results

34 Kade Woods 95