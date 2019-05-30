Woods advances to Section 8AA Championships

Woods was one of the six qualifiers on a non-qualifying team to secure a spot at the Section 8AA Championships at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on June 3 and 4.

The top three teams advance and the top six golfers from the non-qualifying teams advance individually to the next round, which is a two-day tournament in Bemidji.

Detroit Lakes won the team title. The Lakers finished with a score of 308, followed by Pequot Lakes at 322 and Fergus Falls at 323. Wadena-Deer Creek did not field a full team for the team standings.

Woods finished the day with an 87, which got him into the championships by two strokes. Perham’s Marcus Belka, Detroit Lakes’ Lukas Justesen and Daniel Rozsa and Fergus Falls’ Trey Soydara came into the clubhouse with rounds of 76 for medalist honors.

Cole Woods finished the day with a 93 for Wadena-Deer Creek, while Cole Pearson finished out with a 104.

Kade Woods will compete in the Section 8AA Championships on June 3 and 4 at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.