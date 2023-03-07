99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Former WDC baseball player Jake Dykhoff named NSIC ‘Pitcher of the Week’

Wadena-Deer Creek baseball alum Jake Dykhoff struck out 10 against West Virginia Welseyan College to help him earn NSIC weekly pitching award.

23_03_06_NSIC_Base_POW.jpg
Former Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine pitcher Jake Dykhoff is named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference “Pitcher of the Week” after dominate performance against West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Contributed
March 07, 2023 11:09 AM

CROOKSTON – University of Minnesota Crookston pitcher Jake Dykhoff was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference “Pitcher of the Week” after a stellar performance against West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Dykhoff, a former Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine and a redshirt senior for the Golden Eagles, picked up the March 4 win after throwing seven shutout innings against the Bobcats. He held West Virginia Wesleyan to two hits, striking out 10, and walking one. Dykhoff forced two groundouts, and eight flyouts against the 23 batters faced. He held the opposition to a .091 batting average.

UMC defeated Wesleyan 9-3. The Golden Eagles are now 5-5 on the season.

Dykhoff is the first Golden Eagle to earn an NSIC honor during the 2023 season. He also was named a conference player of the week twice last season for the Golden Eagles.

Dykhoff33 (1).jpg
Former Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine pitcher Jake Dykhoff is named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference “Pitcher of the Week” after dominating performance against West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Contributed

Dykhoff ended his baseball career at WDC as the all-time leader in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. He also was the school’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, at-bats and runs batted in. He hit .456 in his career with 89 runs scored, 156 hits, 44 doubles, four triples, five home runs, and 96 RBIs

On the mound, Dykhoff was 24-11 with a 1.82 ERA in his high school career with more than 215 innings pitched. Had 343 strikeouts in his career with just 54 walks.

Dykhoff was a finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award during his senior season in 2018.

