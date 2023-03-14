6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Former NYM softballer Thompson named MIAC Athlete of the Week

After a stellar week of hitting, a New York Mills softball alum is honored with the "Player of the Week" award.

Tiffany Thompson
Former New York Mills softball player Tiffany Thompson is named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference “Player of the Week.”
Contributed
News Staff
By News Staff
March 14, 2023 12:40 PM

BLOOMINGTON – Junior outfielder Tiffany Thompson of the College of Saint Benedict, who hit .440 and led the Bennies softball team to a 9-1 record last week, has been named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference “Player of the Week.”

Thompson is a 2020 graduate of New York Mills High School, which won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. She was named to the all-state tournament team in 2018 and 2019, earned all-state first-team accolades in 2019, all-state academic honors in 2020 and was the team MVP and MVP pitcher in 2019. Thompson’s MIAC player of the week honor is her first-ever conference award.

In this past week’s games in Kissimmee, Florida, Thompson hit .440 with a team-high 10 RBIs to lead the Bennies to a 9-1 record, including wins over NFCA nationally ranked teams No. 6 Belhaven and No. 21 Rochester.

Thompson, who had a 1.100 OPS, registered a .600 slugging mark and .500 OBP. In 25 at-bats, she had a team-best 11 hits with four doubles while recording three multi-hit games and two multi-RBI contests. She had RBI in 8-of-10 games and stole three bases in five games.

In a 5-2 win against No. 6 Belhaven, she had a hit, run scored and RBI. The elementary education major from New York Mills also had a season-high three hits in three at-bats in a 5-4 victory over Illinois College when she had two RBIs and a run scored. She also had multi-hit games in the 7-0 decision over Misericordia and a 12-4 extra-innings win over York (Pennsylvania).

The Bennies are scheduled to host Buena Vista in the home opener at CSB Softball Field on March 19.

News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
