Former NYM softballer Thompson named MIAC Athlete of the Week

BLOOMINGTON – Junior outfielder Tiffany Thompson of the College of Saint Benedict, who hit .440 and led the Bennies softball team to a 9-1 record last week, has been named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference “Player of the Week.”

Thompson is a 2020 graduate of New York Mills High School, which won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. She was named to the all-state tournament team in 2018 and 2019, earned all-state first-team accolades in 2019, all-state academic honors in 2020 and was the team MVP and MVP pitcher in 2019. Thompson’s MIAC player of the week honor is her first-ever conference award.

In this past week’s games in Kissimmee, Florida, Thompson hit .440 with a team-high 10 RBIs to lead the Bennies to a 9-1 record, including wins over NFCA nationally ranked teams No. 6 Belhaven and No. 21 Rochester.

Thompson, who had a 1.100 OPS, registered a .600 slugging mark and .500 OBP. In 25 at-bats, she had a team-best 11 hits with four doubles while recording three multi-hit games and two multi-RBI contests. She had RBI in 8-of-10 games and stole three bases in five games.

In a 5-2 win against No. 6 Belhaven, she had a hit, run scored and RBI. The elementary education major from New York Mills also had a season-high three hits in three at-bats in a 5-4 victory over Illinois College when she had two RBIs and a run scored. She also had multi-hit games in the 7-0 decision over Misericordia and a 12-4 extra-innings win over York (Pennsylvania).

The Bennies are scheduled to host Buena Vista in the home opener at CSB Softball Field on March 19.